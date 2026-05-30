Rescuers pull four people trapped in flooded cave in Laos, Thai rescuers say

Rescuers pulled four people trapped in a flooded cave in Laos, Thai rescuers said on Saturday.

The operation comes hours ⁠after another man was rescued from the flooded cave on Friday night.

The five people rescued are among seven Lao nationals who ⁠had entered the cave in Xaisomboun province to prospect for ⁠gold, but their exit was blocked, leaving them ⁠trapped for more than a ⁠week.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies