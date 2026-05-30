Rescuers pull four people trapped in flooded cave in Laos, Thai rescuers say
May 30, 2026 03:03 pm
Rescuers pulled four people trapped in a flooded cave in Laos, Thai rescuers said on Saturday.
The operation comes hours after another man was rescued from the flooded cave on Friday night.
The five people rescued are among seven Lao nationals who had entered the cave in Xaisomboun province to prospect for gold, but their exit was blocked, leaving them trapped for more than a week.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies