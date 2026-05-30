Ven. Ethalawetunuwewe Gnanathilaka Thero appointed Acting Atamasthanadhipathi

Malwatu Mahaviharaya in Kandy, has announced the temporary appointment of Ven. Eathalawetunawewae Gnānathilaka Thero to perform the duties of Atamasthanadhipathi until the court delivers its verdict in the case concerning allegations against Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero.

The statement notes that this temporary appointment has been made until the ongoing judicial proceedings regarding allegations leveled against the Chief Sanghanayaka of Nuwara Kalaviya, Most Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Nayake Thero, are concluded and a final decision is reached.

The announcement has been issued under the signature of the Registrar of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Venerable Dr. Pahamune Sumangala Nayaka Thero.