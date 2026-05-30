24-hour Dansala organized by Derana commences

24-hour Dansala organized by Derana commences

May 30, 2026   07:57 pm

Sri Lanka’s largest 24-hour ‘Dansala’, organized by Derana Media Network, officially commenced at 7.00 p.m. at Independence Square in Colombo, drawing large crowds.

This is the third consecutive year that the Derana Media Network has partnered with the Professional Chefs’ Association of Sri Lanka and the Colombo Municipal Council to hold the island’s grandest ‘Rice Dansala’.

The event kicked off at 7.00 p.m. today (30) and will continue non-stop for 24 hours, concluding at 7.00 p.m. tomorrow (31). 

By evening, long queues had already formed around the venue, with a massive crowd gathering in and around the Independence Square in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.05.30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.05.30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.05.30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankans to celebrate Vesak Festival tomorrow with pandals, Dansal and lanterns (English)

Sri Lankans to celebrate Vesak Festival tomorrow with pandals, Dansal and lanterns (English)

Sri Lanka offers a 'Full Package' for investors  PM Harini says (English)

Sri Lanka offers a 'Full Package' for investors  PM Harini says (English)

Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala to commence tomorrow at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala to commence tomorrow at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition accuses Bribery Comm's DG of overstepping authority, pursuing political agenda (English)

Opposition accuses Bribery Comm's DG of overstepping authority, pursuing political agenda (English)