Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

May 31, 2026   07:01 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, today (31), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 pm. the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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