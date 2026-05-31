Sri Pada pilgrimage season concludes

Sri Pada pilgrimage season concludes

May 31, 2026   07:06 am

This year’s Sri Pada pilgrimage season has officially concluded at midnight yesterday (30), according to the Chief Custodian of Sri Pada Rajamaha Viharaya, Venerable Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thero.

The Thero stated that a series of religious observances was organized at the Sri Pada Uda Maluwa in conjunction with the Vesak Poya Day celebrations.

Following the conclusion of the religious rituals at the Sri Pada Uda Maluwa, the Sacred Relic Casket, the Statue of God Saman, and the divine insignia were ceremonially carried in procession along four routes to the Pelmadulla Galpoththawela Sri Pada Rajamaha Viharaya.

Accordingly, the procession along the Ratnapura route departed from the Sri Pada Uda Maluwa and reached the Sri Pada Rajamaha Viharaya in Galpoththawela in the early hours of today (31).

Venerable Dhammadinna Thero further noted that the sacred relic casket, the statue of God Saman, and the divine insignia will remain at the temple until the commencement of the next Sri Pada pilgrimage season.

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