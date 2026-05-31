Qatar opposes permanent Hormuz shipping tolls but says temporary fees are negotiable

Permanent transit tariffs in the Strait of Hormuz will ultimately inflate prices for global buyers and must be opposed, Qatar has cautioned.

Doha and its regional allies are firmly against implementing any protracted toll framework for vessels navigating the critical maritime corridor, according to Al Jazeera, which quoted Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, the Qatari minister underscored the financial ripple effects that structural shipping levies would have on the global supply chain.

‘‘Qatar and also the partners in the Gulf stated very clearly that charging fees will always impact the consumer, so we are against this,’‘ Sheikh Saoud said.

However, Doha indicated a willingness to consider short-term financial frameworks if they are tied to specific maritime security operations, Al Jazeera reported.

‘‘But for certain times that they say they will use it for mine-clearing or some usage of the fees for a temporary time, this is something that is negotiable,’‘ he added.

These cautionary remarks from Qatar come at a highly critical juncture, as broader geopolitical tensions have continued to escalate across the Middle East. This strategic friction is mounting rapidly as intense diplomatic manoeuvring and heightened military posturing collide directly over the security of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The ongoing disputes over potential transit fees are unfolding in tandem with active bilateral discussions on the ground, where Iran and Oman remain locked in negotiations regarding a potential framework to regulate maritime traffic through the vital trade and energy chokepoint.

The urgency of establishing a stable maritime framework was further underscored as Oman’s Maritime Security Centre issued an emergency alert after detecting a floating object suspected to be a naval mine within the waterway.

In an official communication shared on X, the centre revealed the device was spotted west of the Inshore Traffic Zone inside Omani territorial waters.

Reflecting the immediate hazards posed to international shipping lines by such rogue explosive devices, the body stated, ‘‘The Maritime Security Center urges all sea-goers, fishermen, and vessels to exercise the utmost caution and vigilance while navigating, to steer clear of any suspicious objects, and to report them immediately to the competent authorities.’‘

This discovery highlights why security parameters in the critical corridor remain highly volatile, as the threat of explosives is compounded by heavy international military enforcement.

The Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC), a multinational coalition overseeing Indian Ocean security, confirmed that the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz is still ‘‘critical’‘ because of the ongoing American naval blockade targeting port facilities linked to Tehran.

In response to these restrictive measures and the volatile environment, the UK Maritime Trade Operations concurrently cautioned commercial shipping lines to prepare for a surge in military presence.

In a safety advisory published on X, the agency noted, ‘‘Mariners should expect increased naval presence, enhanced force protection postures, potential VHF hailing, and congestion near anchorage areas.’‘

This heavy Western naval convergence has drawn sharp political condemnation from Iranian leadership, who view the blockade as an act of diplomatic sabotage.

Amid the intensifying standoff, Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, and a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), lashed out at US President Donald Trump for undermining diplomatic breakthroughs.

Writing on X, Rezaei declared that Trump was ‘‘betraying diplomacy for the third time’‘, adding, ‘‘By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has once again proven that he is not inclined toward negotiation and is pursuing other objectives.’‘

While Tehran blames Washington for stonewalling progress, the United States has conversely signalled a readiness to pivot back to active conflict if these diplomatic efforts completely break down.

Speaking at a security summit in Singapore, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the Pentagon is fully prepared to restart operations if required.

Reinforced by this stance, US Central Command (CENTCOM) asserted on X that American forces ‘‘remain present and vigilant across the region.’‘

Despite intense speculation generated by this high-stakes posturing that Washington was close to finalising a deal, Tehran swiftly dismissed claims that an agreement had been been wrapped up.

The domestic atmosphere inside the region soured further following recent American strikes on Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, which triggered a direct military response from Tehran and complicated the path to a peaceful resolution.

According to Iran’s IRNA news agency, domestic air defence systems successfully intercepted a drone ‘‘belonging to the US-Zionist aggressor enemy’‘, citing an official military dispatch.

In the wake of these direct military clashes, Trump has remained firm that any potential accord must align with strict American preconditions, including absolute guarantees that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons, alongside the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei fiercely rejected the American dictates, stating that the Islamic Republic ‘‘said goodbye to the language of ‘must’ 47 years ago.’‘

While acknowledging that communication channels remain open between the two sides, Baqaei reiterated that ‘‘no final agreement has been reached.’‘

The deep disconnect between the two sides became even more apparent when Trump took to social media to claim that Tehran had agreed to clear mines from the channel, reopen the shipping lane with ‘‘no tolls’‘, and collaborate with the US to dismantle its enriched uranium stockpiles, asserting that ‘‘no money will be exchanged, until further notice.’‘

This optimistic narrative from Washington was sharply and immediately contradicted by state-linked media inside Iran.

The Fars news agency, quoting insider sources, reported that Tehran is demanding ‘‘the immediate release of $12 billion’‘ before proceeding to subsequent negotiation phases.

The same sources further revealed that ‘‘no such clause appears in the text of the agreement’‘ regarding toll-free passage through Hormuz, while slamming Trump’s assertions about Iran’s nuclear materials as ‘‘fundamentally baseless.’‘

Instead of yielding to the economic and nuclear demands laid out by Washington, Iran is moving to solidify its own legislative and physical control over the waterway.

The ISNA news agency quoted Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who stated that a legislative proposal ‘‘to implement Iran’s management and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz will soon be approved by parliament.’‘

Meanwhile, the Tasnim news agency confirmed that the US blockade remains strictly enforced on the water, with merchant vessels receiving direct orders from CENTCOM ‘‘to stop and not cross the blockade line.’‘

The shadow of this bitter maritime and economic conflict stretches far beyond the Gulf, directly tying into and exacerbating wider regional proxy fronts across the Middle East.

Further fuelling the regional instability, Israel has broadcast fresh evacuation directives for inhabitants of seven southern Lebanese villages after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli troops had pushed deeper into Lebanon.

In an urgent diplomatic bid to contain the fallout from this expanding northern front, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where he stressed ‘‘the need to exert all efforts to reach a ceasefire.’‘

These desperate diplomatic appeals come as previous stabilisation efforts continue to disintegrate. A fragile ceasefire enacted between Israel and Hezbollah on April 17 has been fractured by persistent cross-accusations of violations from both combatants.

The conflict originally flared up dramatically after Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into Israel in early March following the joint US-Israeli killing of Iran’s supreme leader.

This initial strike triggered severe Israeli retaliatory airstrikes and a subsequent ground incursion into Lebanon, setting off the current cycle of violence.

Bilateral negotiations between Israel and Lebanon originally commenced in April to resolve the ongoing crisis, with a fourth round of diplomatic talks expected next week.

Source: ANI

--Agencies