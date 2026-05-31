Three-wheeler fares to increase following fuel price hike?

The National Joint Three-Wheeler Drivers and Industrial Workers’ Association (NJTWDIWA) has announced that it expects three-wheeler fares to be increased in response to the fuel price revision that came into effect from midnight on May 30.

Accordingly, a decision has been taken to raise the starting fare for metered three-wheelers operating in the Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara districts to Rs. 130 for the first kilometre, it said.

The association’s General Secretary, L. Rohana Perera, stated that the proposal will be officially submitted to the Fare Regulation Committee of the Western Province Road Passenger Transport Authority.

Speaking to the media, Perera noted that fuel prices have increased by a total of Rs. 36 per litre over the last two revisions, with petrol prices rising by Rs. 12 during the previous adjustment and by Rs. 24 in the latest revision.

“We did not request a fare revision when petrol prices were increased by Rs. 12 previously, in order to avoid inconveniencing passengers. However, with the latest increase of Rs. 24 per litre, it is no longer feasible to continue operating under the existing fare structure,” he said.

The association further pointed out that, in addition to higher fuel costs, the prices of essential items required for three-wheeler operations, including grease, engine oil, other lubricants, and spare parts, have also risen sharply.

Perera warned that failure to implement a fare revision could place the entire three-wheeler industry at risk of collapse.

Criticising the government’s current economic policies, he also claimed that authorities have paid insufficient attention to industry operators struggling under the impact of conditions linked to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

He alleged that the concerns of small-scale transport operators and industry stakeholders have not received adequate consideration from the government.