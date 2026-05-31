LIOC and Sinopec also increase fuel prices

LIOC and Sinopec also increase fuel prices

May 31, 2026   09:53 am

Lanka IOC (LIOC) and Sinopec Energy Lanka have also increased fuel prices following the decision by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to revise fuel prices, effective midnight yesterday (30).

However, Sinopec has not revised the price of Super Diesel, which continues to be sold at Rs. 600 per litre.

Earlier, the CPC announced an increase in the prices of all fuel categories effective from midnight yesterday.

Accordingly, the price of Octane 92 Petrol has been increased by Rs. 24, from Rs. 410 to Rs. 434 per litre, while Octane 95 Petrol has been raised by Rs. 25, bringing the new price to Rs. 495 per litre.

The price of Auto Diesel has increased by Rs. 15, from Rs. 392 to Rs. 407 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 20, from Rs. 458 to Rs. 478 per litre.

The CPC also raised the price of Kerosene by Rs. 20, increasing it from Rs. 265 to Rs. 285 per litre.

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