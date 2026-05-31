Belavia to resume flights to Sri Lanka from October 27

Belavia has announced the resumption of flights to Sri Lanka starting October 27. The route will be operated on Tuesdays using a wide-body Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

Departure from Minsk is scheduled for 12:50 a.m., with arrival at Mattala Airport at 12:40 p.m. The return flight will depart Mattala at 2:40 p.m. and arrive in Minsk at 10:10 p.m. All times are local for the respective airports.

The flight duration will be approximately 9.5 to 10 hours.

Source:reform.news

--Agencies

Departure from Minsk is scheduled for 12:50 a.m., with arrival at Mattala Airport at 12:40 p.m. The return flight will depart Mattala at 2:40 p.m. and arrive in Minsk at 10:10 p.m. All times are local for the respective airports.

The flight duration will be approximately 9.5 to 10 hours.

Source:reform.news

--Agencies