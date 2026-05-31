Special traffic plan in place for Nugegoda Sri Dharmaramaya Vesak Perahera today

Sri Lanka Police says a special traffic management plan has been implemented as a large number of devotees and spectators are expected to gather to witness the Perahera organized by Nugegoda Sri Dharmaramaya Temple today (31) in celebration of the Vesak Festival.

As the procession will take place within the Mirihana Police Division, a special traffic management plan has been implemented to facilitate the event and minimize inconvenience to road users.

Procession Route

The Perahera will commence at Nugegoda Flyover and will proceed through the High Level Road to Gamsabha Junction.

From there, it will continue to Kattiya Junction via Old Kesbewa Road, proceed towards Nugegoda Town and return to the starting point through Stanley Thilakaratne Mawatha.

Traffic Arrangements

From 7.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Along High Level Road between Nugegoda Air Port Junction and Gamsabha Junction:

• The two lanes heading away from Colombo will be reserved for the procession.

• The two lanes heading towards Colombo will be temporarily converted into one lane for inbound traffic and one lane for outbound traffic.

From 8.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m.

The road section between Gamsabha Junction and Kattiya Junction will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic.

Alternative Routes

• Vehicles travelling from Papiliyana towards Jubilee Kanuwa via Kattiya Junction may turn left at Gamsabha Junction, proceed through Nugegoda Town, and continue along Stanley Thilakaratne Mawatha to reach Jubilee Kanuwa.

• Vehicles approaching from the Mirihana Roundabout may travel towards Maharagama via Old Kottawa Road and rejoin Gamsabha Junction through High Level Road.

From 8.00 p.m. to 12.00 midnight

Old Kesbewa Road will be temporarily closed from the Nugegoda Nawala Roundabout to Delkanda Junction.

Alternative Routes

• Vehicles travelling from Nawala Road towards Delkanda may: o Turn left at the Nugegoda Nawala Roundabout and proceed via Stanley Thilakaratne Mawatha to Old Kottawa Road; or o Turn right at Rollens Junction in Maharagama and continue along High Level Road to Delkanda; or o Turn right at the Nugegoda Nawala Roundabout and proceed directly along High Level Road towards Delkanda.

• Vehicles travelling from Delkanda towards Nawala via Old Kesbewa Road are advised to proceed towards Nugegoda from Delkanda Junction and continue through Nugegoda Town via the road beneath the Nugegoda Flyover.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Police has requested motorists and members of the public intending to use these roads during the Perahera to follow the above alternative routes and comply with traffic directions issued by police officers on duty.