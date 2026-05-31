Two schoolchildren confirmed dead after drowning incident in Hungama

The bodies of two schoolchildren who went missing while bathing in the sea at Kalametiya, Hungama yesterday (30) have been recovered this morning (31).

Police said that three schoolchildren aged 12, 17, and 18 had gone missing during the incident. The bodies of the 12-year-old and 18-year-old children were subsequently found.

Search operations are continuing to locate the remaining missing student. The Police Life Saving Unit in Tangalle, Navy personnel, and local residents are jointly carrying out ongoing rescue and search efforts.

Police further stated that all three children involved in the incident are residents of the Hungama area.