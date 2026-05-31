Private bus operators call for 5% fare hike following fuel price increase

The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) has requested the National Transport Commission (NTC) to implement an interim revision of bus fares following the recent increase in fuel prices.

Addressing a media briefing held today (31), the association’s President, Gemunu Wijeratne, stated that such an adjustment should be made ahead of the annual bus fare revision scheduled for July.

Accordingly, they expect a 5% increase in fares to take effect from June 02, 2026.

He further noted that the minimum bus fare should be increased to Rs. 32 or Rs. 33.

Wijeratne also claimed that, following last month’s fuel price hike, operators are currently running the service at a loss of around Rs. 25 per trip.