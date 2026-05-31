Bodies of all 3 children recovered after drowning incident in Hungama

Bodies of all 3 children recovered after drowning incident in Hungama

May 31, 2026   12:06 pm

The bodies of all three schoolchildren who went missing while bathing in the sea at Kalametiya, Hungama, yesterday (30) have now been recovered.

Police said that three schoolchildren aged 12, 17, and 18 had gone missing during the incident. The bodies of the 12-year-old and 18-year-old children were initially found while the 17-year-old’s body was recovered last.

The search operation was carried out jointly by the Police Life Saving Unit in Tangalle, the Sri Lanka Navy, and local residents.

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