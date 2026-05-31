Woman killed in train accident near Wellawatte Railway Station

A woman has been killed after being struck by a train near the Wellawatte Railway Station, police stated.

The incident occurred when a train traveling from Panadura to Colombo collided with the woman.

According to police, the victim was wearing a white and brown saree and was carrying a green bag at the time of the accident. Her identity has not yet been established.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

Wellawatte Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.