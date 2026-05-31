Japan provides US$1.33 million grant to revive livelihoods of Eastern fishermen

Japan has extended a financial grant of US$1.33 million to Sri Lanka to assist inland fishermen in the Eastern Province whose livelihoods were affected by the Cyclone Ditwah.

The grant agreement was signed at the Japanese Embassy in Colombo in the presence of Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar.

The project will be implemented with technical support from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The agreement was signed by Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Akio Isomata and FAO Representative Vimlendra Sharan.

As part of the initiative, 200 fish cages will be installed in 30 selected reservoirs across the Eastern Province to help strengthen inland fisheries and improve income opportunities for affected communities.

The project will also provide Barrage Net systems for the selected reservoirs and supply hormones and other chemicals required to enhance facilities at the Inginiyagala Fish Breeding Centre.

In addition, fisheries societies and their representatives will receive technical training on fish cage farming and management.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, fish fingerlings and fish feed required for the first cultivation cycle will be provided free of charge to beneficiaries under the programme.