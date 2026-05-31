UNP calls for formal process and consultation with Maha Sangha on monastic discipline issues

The United National Party (UNP) has stressed the need to follow established procedures when addressing matters concerning Buddhist monastic discipline.

Issuing a statement, the UNP said there is an existing mechanism for handling such issues and that relevant Cabinet papers should be prepared and presented to the Chief Prelates and the Maha Sangha before any decisions are taken.

The UNP further stated that all actions should be carried out in accordance with the country’s traditions and established practices.

The party also alleged that a coordinated campaign targeting the Buddhasasana and Buddhism is being carried out through social media platforms associated with the government, with the involvement of certain segments of civil society.

According to the statement, the views of the Buddhist clergy and lay community are being increasingly sidelined in the ongoing discourse.