Trump boasts

US President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed ‘extreme intelligence’ after his medical test results arrived. Sharing that he got a perfect score in the cognitive test, Trump urged people who would be running for the coveted positions of President and Vice-President to take the test.

In his remarks shared on Truth Social, Trump claimed that his results were ‘‘extremely good’‘ and added that it was his fourth test where he achieved a perfect score, calling it a rare feat. He took a dig at the past American presidents for not having undergone the test.

‘‘‘‘The results of my Physical Examination, taken at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, and just released, were extremely good. Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘‘extreme intelligence.’‘ Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row.’‘

‘‘All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it!’‘

On Friday (US time), the current US administration reinforced these assertions through an official memorandum compiled by White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella following the POTUS’ third in-person medical check-up in 13 months.

The president’s physician stated, ‘‘He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief,’‘ after the leader concluded his visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre earlier this week.

This comprehensive medical assessment, which was made public three days after his Tuesday examination, noted that the Republican president underwent a wide array of diagnostic tests designed to evaluate his cardiac function alongside other medical areas.

Specifically, Dr Barbabella’s memorandum disclosed that Trump weighs 238 pounds and maintains a resting heart rate of 73 beats per minute.

The White House medical officer emphasised that the clinical evaluations were largely normal. However, the report noted, ‘‘Slight lower leg swelling was noted, with improvement from last year,’‘ alongside visible dermal discolouration on his hands, which was described as ‘‘consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.’‘

In addition to these physical markers, the executive doctor revealed Trump had participated in a detailed neurological assessment, which included standard screenings for cognitive function.

The final parameters fell comfortably within normal limits, officially documenting a flawless score of 30 out of 30.The memorandum additionally confirmed that Trump ‘‘remains up to date on all appropriate preventive screenings and immunisations’‘, while clarifying that his ‘‘routine cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment, and metabolic evaluations are current and within recommended intervals’‘.

To maintain these metrics, Dr Barbabella verified that preventative health counselling had been administered to the POTUS during the session.

This medical guidance included personalised directives concerning his diet, alongside clinical recommendations to switch to low-dose aspirin, expand his daily physical activity, and continue weight loss.

The official document also provided insight into his long-term prescriptions managed for cholesterol control and cardiac prevention.

Source: ANI

--Agencies