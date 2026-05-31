Sri Lanka, Australia seek to expand trade and tourism ties

High-level discussions have been held to expand trade and tourism ties between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Discussions were held between Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Hearth, who is currently visiting New Zealand and Australia and several members of the Australian Parliament from Victoria this afternoon.

Minister Herath in a post on X (formally Twitter), noted that during the meeting both factions explored means of enhancing Parliamentary cooperation, strengthening government-to-government partnerships, supporting the Sri Lankan diaspora and expanding trade and tourism ties.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath also appreciated the MPs for their continued support to the Sri Lankan community in Australia.