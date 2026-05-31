Five new Mammography machines added to hospital network

Five new Mammography machines added to hospital network

May 31, 2026   03:57 pm

Steps have been taken to add five advanced mammography machines to major hospitals across the country, in a bid to enhance diagnostic and treatment services, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media has stated.

The initiative, implemented under the guidance of Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, is aimed at improving early detection and treatment of breast cancer and other breast-related abnormalities.

The new machines, valued at Rs. 153 million each, are part of a Rs. 765 million project funded by the Health System Enhancement Project (HSEP) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

They will be installed at the Colombo National Hospital, Kandy National Hospital, Galle National Hospital, Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital and Maharagama Apeksha Hospital.

Additionally, two previously used mammography machines will be deployed to the Trincomalee and Nuwara Eliya District General Hospitals to address urgent needs.

At present, 16 mammography machines are operational in hospitals across the country. With the addition of the new equipment, the total will rise to 23.

The Health Ministry said the expansion is expected to reduce long waiting lists for mammography scans, which currently range from several weeks to several months due to high patient demand and limited capacity, and improve timely access to diagnostic services.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Massive turnout as Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala kicks off at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Massive turnout as Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala kicks off at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankans commemorate Vesak Poya; devotees invoke blessings island-wide (English)

Sri Lankans commemorate Vesak Poya; devotees invoke blessings island-wide (English)

Sarvajana Balaya hosts a dansala in Borella under the patronage of MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sarvajana Balaya hosts a dansala in Borella under the patronage of MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.05.30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.05.30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankans to celebrate Vesak Festival tomorrow with pandals, Dansal and lanterns (English)

Sri Lankans to celebrate Vesak Festival tomorrow with pandals, Dansal and lanterns (English)

Sri Lanka offers a 'Full Package' for investors  PM Harini says (English)

Sri Lanka offers a 'Full Package' for investors  PM Harini says (English)