Five new Mammography machines added to hospital network

Steps have been taken to add five advanced mammography machines to major hospitals across the country, in a bid to enhance diagnostic and treatment services, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media has stated.

The initiative, implemented under the guidance of Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, is aimed at improving early detection and treatment of breast cancer and other breast-related abnormalities.

The new machines, valued at Rs. 153 million each, are part of a Rs. 765 million project funded by the Health System Enhancement Project (HSEP) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

They will be installed at the Colombo National Hospital, Kandy National Hospital, Galle National Hospital, Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital and Maharagama Apeksha Hospital.

Additionally, two previously used mammography machines will be deployed to the Trincomalee and Nuwara Eliya District General Hospitals to address urgent needs.

At present, 16 mammography machines are operational in hospitals across the country. With the addition of the new equipment, the total will rise to 23.

The Health Ministry said the expansion is expected to reduce long waiting lists for mammography scans, which currently range from several weeks to several months due to high patient demand and limited capacity, and improve timely access to diagnostic services.