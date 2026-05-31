Sathara Publishers Founder Chandrasoma Perera passes away

K.D. Chandrasoma Perera, the founder of Sathara Group and a senior editor of Sathara Publishers, has passed away at the age of 82.

His remains are lying at his residence down Melder Place in Nugegoda.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on June 2 at 4.00 p.m. at the Borella Public Cemetery.

Perera was a well-known educator in Sri Lanka, widely recognized for his contribution to the Grade 5 scholarship examination and mathematics education. He also served in the Sri Lanka Education Administrative Service.

A graduate in Arts, he also held a Diploma in Education and had received specialized training in mathematics.

Sathara Publishers is a leading educational publishing house producing supplementary learning materials, question papers and workbooks for students from Grade 1 to the G.C.E. Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations.