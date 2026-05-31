A 65-year-old woman has died after being hit by a private bus on the Galle–Matara main road in Kapparathota, Weligama.

Police said the accident occurred when the woman attempted to cross the road.

The victim, a resident of Katuwana, Embilipitiya, was travelling with family members who had visited a relative’s house in Baddegama yesterday. They were returning to Embilipitiya at the time of the incident.

It is reported that the group had stopped their motorcycles near Kapparathota before crossing the road towards the beach, when the woman was hit by the bus.

Weligama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.