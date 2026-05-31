WHO urges countries to reconsider travel restrictions amid Ebola outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-GeneralTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on countries to reconsider travel bans and border closures imposed in response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighbouring Uganda.

Speaking in Bunia, the epicentre of the outbreak in eastern Congo, Tedros said restrictions on travel can undermine trust and transparency, both of which are essential for an effective public health response.

The WHO chief’s visit to Burnia comes as health authorities continue efforts to trace contacts, strengthen surveillance and contain the outbreak in eastern Congo. Warns restrictions could hamper response “I call on countries that have imposed travel bans or border closures to reconsider. These measures make the response harder, and they discourage transparency and trust that saves lives,” Tedros said. He stressed that cooperation between communities, health authorities and neighbouring countries is critical to preventing the further spread of the virus. Cases and death toll continue to rise The WHO said on Friday that authorities have reported 906 suspected Ebola cases and 223 suspected deaths in the DRC.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Uganda has confirmed nine cases and one death, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. Health authorities say the outbreak is being driven by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment. WHO expresses confidence in Congo’s response Addressing reporters after meeting Congolese Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka on Friday, Tedros expressed confidence in the country’s ability to bring the outbreak under control. “This is a difficult situation, and we recognize that. But the Democratic Republic of Congo has faced the Ebola virus many times before. We are confident that it can once again bring this outbreak under control,” Tedros said.

-- Agencies