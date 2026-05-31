Man arrested in Wellawatta over illegal sale of liquor

Man arrested in Wellawatta over illegal sale of liquor

May 31, 2026   06:18 pm

An individual has been arrested in Wellawatta for allegedly being in possession of and selling liquor illegally.

Police said the arrest was made down Daya Road during a raid carried out by officers of the Colombo South Division Crimes Investigation Unit.

During the operation, officers seized a stock of liquor and beer, including 67 bottles of 750ml liquor, 66 bottles of 375ml, 217 bottles of 180ml and 327 cans of 500ml beer.

The suspect, a 36-year-old resident of Wellawatta, was taken into custody at the location.

The suspect and the seized stock have been handed over to Wellawatta Police.

Further investigations are underway.

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