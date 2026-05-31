Man arrested in Wellawatta over illegal sale of liquor

An individual has been arrested in Wellawatta for allegedly being in possession of and selling liquor illegally.

Police said the arrest was made down Daya Road during a raid carried out by officers of the Colombo South Division Crimes Investigation Unit.

During the operation, officers seized a stock of liquor and beer, including 67 bottles of 750ml liquor, 66 bottles of 375ml, 217 bottles of 180ml and 327 cans of 500ml beer.

The suspect, a 36-year-old resident of Wellawatta, was taken into custody at the location.

The suspect and the seized stock have been handed over to Wellawatta Police.

Further investigations are underway.