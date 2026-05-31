Sri Lanka’s largest 24-hour ‘Vesak Dansala’, organized by the Derana Media Network, successfully concluded at 7.00 p.m. today (31) after serving tens of thousands of devotees and visitors.

The ‘Vesak Dansala’ commenced at 7.00 p.m. yesterday (30) at Independence Square in Colombo 07. It was held for the third consecutive year under the patronage of Derana founder Dilith Jayaweera.

Organized by the Derana Media Network in collaboration with the Chefs Guild of Lanka (CGL) and the Colombo Municipal Council, the ‘Dansala’ operated continuously for 24 hours.

More than 40,000 people attended the Dansala over the two-day period, receiving meals as part of the Vesak celebrations.