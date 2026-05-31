Single-use plastic water bottles banned in all state institutions

Single-use plastic water bottles banned in all state institutions

May 31, 2026   09:47 pm

The use and purchase of single-use plastic water bottles in all government institutions has been banned with effect from today (31), under a directive issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The directive was issued through a special circular issued on May 15 to ministry secretaries, provincial chief secretaries, heads of departments, and heads of corporations and statutory bodies.

According to the circular, all state institutions are required to discontinue the purchase and use of single-use plastic water bottles as part of measures aimed at strengthening solid waste management practices within the public sector.

The circular also directs heads of institutions to take necessary steps to prevent the use of other single-use plastic items within their respective institutions.

The Ministry further noted that provisions contained in a previous public administration circular issued on April 2 last year remain in effect.

Under the guidelines, government institutions are expected to adopt the “3R” waste management approach — Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

The Ministry stated that the circular was issued with the approval of the Ministry of Environment as part of ongoing efforts to promote environmentally sustainable practices across the state sector.

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