Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 3,400

Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 3,400

May 31, 2026   09:58 pm

At least 41 people died and 140 more were injured after Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon during the past day, despite the ceasefire that has been in force since April 17, the country’s health ministry said.

“The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 3,412, with 10,269 people being injured,” it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, as Israeli air raids continue, the number of casualties may go further up by the end of the day.

-- Agencies

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