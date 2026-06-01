6 dead after vehicle crashes into crowd near Vesak Dansala in Meegoda

Six persons, including three females, are reported dead while several others are injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd of people near a Vesak Dansala in the Meegoda Junction.

A cab traveling on the road in the Meegoda area in Homagama had veered off the road and crashed into a crowd gathered in a line near a Vesak Dansala before fleeing the scene.

At least 12 persons were injured and admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital while six of them, including three females, had succumbed to injuries, according to hospital sources.

Police said that the driver of the cab has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run incident.