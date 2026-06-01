Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm today

Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm today

June 1, 2026   05:53 am

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, today (01), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 pm.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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