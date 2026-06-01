Police reveal more details on fatal Vesak Dansala accident in Meegoda

Police reveal more details on fatal Vesak Dansala accident in Meegoda

June 1, 2026   07:11 am

Six persons, including three females, were reported dead while several others were injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd of people near a Vesak Dansala in the Meegoda Junction, last night (31).

Police said seven others, including a young child, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital for treatment.

A cab traveling on the road in the Meegoda area in Homagama had veered off the road and crashed into a crowd gathered in a line near a Vesak Dansala before fleeing the scene.

The deceased include three women aged 15, 32, and 56, and three men aged 35, 38, and 58, police said.

The driver of the cab has been arrested by the police, and further investigations are underway.

 

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