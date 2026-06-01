Driver arrested over fatal Meegoda accident found to be under the influence of alcohol

Police have confirmed that the driver of the cab involved in the accident where six persons, including three females, were reported dead after a vehicle crashed into a crowd of people near a Vesak Dansala in the Meegoda Junction, had been under the influence of alcohol.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 42-year-old resident of the Piliyandala area.

Police said seven others, including a young child, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital for treatment.

A cab traveling on the road in the Meegoda area in Homagama had veered off the road and crashed into a crowd gathered in a line near a Vesak Dansala, last night (31), before fleeing the scene.

The deceased include three women aged 15, 32, and 56, and three men aged 35, 38, and 58, police said.

The driver of the cab has been arrested by the police, and further investigations are underway.