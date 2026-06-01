Plans to establish 100 Samurdhi Suwa Bojun Hala within this year

Plans to establish 100 Samurdhi Suwa Bojun Hala within this year

June 1, 2026   10:13 am

The Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Dr. Upali Pannila, stated that the Department of Samurdhi Development is playing a significant role in eradicating rural poverty and should be further strengthened to continue its work effectively.

He made these remarks while attending the opening ceremony of another ‘‘Samurdhi Suwa Bojun Hala’‘ in the Matale District, under a nationwide programme aimed at empowering low-income families.

This marks the 51st ‘Suwa Bojun Hala’ established under the Samurdhi Suwa Bojun Hala project.

The Minister further emphasized that the Department of Samurdhi Development is also playing a major role in uplifting small and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

He added that the government plans to establish 100 ‘Samurdhi Suwa Bojun Hala’ by 2026, with the objective of accelerating the empowerment process of low-income families.

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