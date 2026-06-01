US Dollar selling rate surpasses Rs. 335

The selling rate of the US dollar has surpassed the Rs. 335 mark, according to the latest daily exchange rates released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

According to the daily exchange rate indicator issued by the Central Bank today (01), the buying rate of the US dollar was recorded at Rs. 325.97, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 335.70.

In comparison, the exchange rates issued by the Central Bank on May 29 showed the buying rate of the US dollar at Rs. 324.45.

Meanwhile, the selling rate of the US dollar was recorded at Rs. 334.24 on May 29.