QR-based fuel quota system to be strictly enforced in future  Minister

QR-based fuel quota system to be strictly enforced in future  Minister

June 1, 2026   12:09 pm

The Minister of Ports, Civil Aviation, and Energy, Anura Karunathilaka, stated that the QR code-based fuel quota system currently in place is expected to be strictly enforced in the future.

He made these remarks today (01) while participating in a press conference.

The Minister further noted that the objective of this measure is to regulate and limit fuel consumption to a certain extent during the ongoing crisis.

He also added that it is anticipated that this approach will help mitigate the impact on the economy to some degree.

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