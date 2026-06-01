QR-based fuel quota system to be strictly enforced in future  Minister

The Minister of Ports, Civil Aviation, and Energy, Anura Karunathilaka, stated that the QR code-based fuel quota system currently in place is expected to be strictly enforced in the future.

He made these remarks today (01) while participating in a press conference.

The Minister further noted that the objective of this measure is to regulate and limit fuel consumption to a certain extent during the ongoing crisis.

He also added that it is anticipated that this approach will help mitigate the impact on the economy to some degree.