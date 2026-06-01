114th ILO conference begins in Geneva with Sri Lankan delegation in attendance

The 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILO) commenced today (01) in Geneva, Switzerland.

A Sri Lankan delegation, including Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe, departed the island yesterday (31) to attend the event.

The conference will be held in Geneva until June 12, with a tripartite delegation representing the Government, employers, and workers participating on behalf of Sri Lanka.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme, “Advancing Social Justice, Promoting Decent Work.”

Bringing together representatives from 187 member states of the International Labour Organization, comprising governments, employers, and workers, the conference is regarded as the highest international forum for deliberation and decision-making on global labour policies and related issues.

Often referred to as the “World Parliament of Labour,” the conference will focus on several key areas, including the promotion of decent work in the digital and platform economy, gender equality in the workplace, the strengthening of social dialogue, and enhanced tripartite cooperation among governments, employers, and workers.

Participation in this conference provides Sri Lanka with an opportunity to exchange experiences on international labour standards and practices, and to contribute to global discussions on emerging trends and challenges in the world of work.

Furthermore, it serves as an important platform for Sri Lanka to present its ongoing initiatives to promote fair working conditions, social justice, and sustainable economic development to the international community.

Along with Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe, a delegation of officials including the Secretary to the Ministry of Labour, S.M. Piyatissa, and the Commissioner General of Labour, Nadeeka Wataliyadda, are also participating in the event.