81 forests declared as reserves under Vanaspathi programme so far with more to be gazetted

Under the ‘Vanaspathi’ Programme launched in 2025, a total of 81 forests have so far been declared as forest reserves through gazette notifications.

An additional five reserves are scheduled to be gazetted on June 5, increasing the total number of forest reserves declared under the programme to 86.

The reserves set to be declared on June 5 are Ritigala, Aliyawetunu Wewa, Bulagala, Konkatiya, and Kallanchi.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (01) at the Government Information Department, Environment Minister Dr. Dhammika Patabendi said that the 29 forests declared as reserves in 2025 covered approximately 50,000 hectares.

He further stated that an additional 50 forests, declared as reserves on the ‘International Day of Forests’ in 2026, covered a total area of 12,989 hectares.

‘‘The Vanaspathi Programme was officially launched on July 15, 2025, at the Bajjanggoda Forest Reserve in Gampaha. During the first year alone, we were able to declare 29 forests as reserves, covering approximately 50,000 hectares.

‘‘Subsequently, on the International Day of Forests in 2026, we declared another 50 forests as reserves. These forests were located across the districts of Ampara, Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, and Matara, and covered 12,989 hectares. They also included several forest areas situated at elevations above 5,000 feet in Sri Lanka’s central highlands,’’ the Minister said.

He further noted that two additional forests were declared as reserves on April 24 in conjunction with the ‘Ehi Passiko’ Peace Walk. These were the Nugagahamula Yaya Forest in Matale District and the Padigam Palella Forest in Kegalle District.

The Minister added that the Forest Conservation Department plans to gazette five more forest reserves on World Environment Day, June 5. All five are located in the Anuradhapura District.

‘‘These include the Ritigala Reserve, Aliyawetunu Wewa Reserve, Bulagala Reserve, Konkatiya Reserve, and Kallanchi Reserve. Together, they cover an area of 2,169 hectares,’’ he added.