237 suspected meningitis cases reported across Sri Lanka

A total of 237 suspected cases of meningitis have been reported from several parts of Sri Lanka, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.

The surge in cases has also prompted health authorities to issue preventive guidelines to the general public.

Meanwhile, health authorities have advised the public to consume clean drinking water, preferably boiled and cooled, to help curb the spread of the disease.

Speaking on the development, Community Health Specialist Dr. Thushani Dabrera said that the majority of cases reported so far are believed to be viral meningitis infections.

According to Dr. Dabrera, the first cases were detected on April 15 in Deniyaya, Matara. Since then, additional cases have been reported from Rikillagaskada, Kandy, Badulla, Welimada and Diyatalawa.

Health officials noted that schoolchildren account for most of the reported cases. As of yesterday (May 31), only 59 patients remained hospitalized, while the rest had recovered and been discharged.

The primary symptoms associated with the illness include fever, headache, and vomiting. Dr. Dabrera explained that viral meningitis typically resolves within a few days in most patients.

Authorities have established special committees to investigate the outbreak and oversee control measures. The Ministries of Health and Education have also issued special guidelines, citing contaminated drinking water sources as a possible factor in the spread of the disease.

The general public has been advised to ensure that children do not share food with one another and to use clean, boiled, and cooled water at all times as a precautionary measure.