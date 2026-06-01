Colombo HC to fix trial dates in Gnanasara Thero case on June 26

Colombo HC to fix trial dates in Gnanasara Thero case on June 26

June 1, 2026   02:06 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed against the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, be called on June 26 to fix dates for trial.

The case was filed by the Attorney General on allegations that Gnanasara Thero made remarks deemed insulting to the Islamic faith.

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero appeared in court when the matter was taken up today, Ada Derana reporter said.

Following the conclusion of the pre-trial conference, Colombo High Court Judge Buddika C. Ragala directed that the case be recalled on June 26 to schedule the trial date.

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