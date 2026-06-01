Cab driver arrested over fatal Meegoda accident remanded

The driver of the cab involved in the fatal accident at the Meegoda junction where six persons were killed, has been remanded until June 16.

The order was issued by the Homagama Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The cab driver has been identified as a 42-year-old resident of Piliyandala.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that the cab driver involved in the accident where six persons, including three females, were killed after the vehicle crashed into a crowd of people near a Vesak Dansala in Meegoda, was under the influence of alcohol.

Police noted that seven others, including a child, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital for treatment.

The cab driven along Meegoda road in Homagama veered off the road and crashed into a crowd gathered in a line near a Vesak Dansala, last night (31), before fleeing the scene.

The deceased include three women aged 15, 32 and 56, and three men aged 35, 38 and 58, police said.

Further investigations are underway.