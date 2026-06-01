Police seize 50 modified motorcycles during Vesak operations in Kalutara

More than 50 motorcycles have been taken into custody that were allegedly ridden in a disruptive and unsafe manner during the Vesak festival period.

Kalutara North Police said the motorcycles were found without number plates, with modified silencers producing excessive noise and operated without side mirrors.

According to police, they received information that groups of riders were entering Kalutara town during Vesak celebrations and engaging in reckless riding that caused public disturbance and posed safety risks.

Acting on the information, police officers conducted an operation and seized the motorcycles.

Police further stated that legal action will be taken in connection with the incident.