Luxury bus service between Katunayake Airport and Makumbura resumes

The luxury bus service operating between the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Centre has resumed operations from today (01).

The service is implemented under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development and the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation, jointly by the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited and the National Transport Commission.

Authorities said the service is intended to provide efficient, comfortable and safe transport for both local and foreign passengers using the airport.

They further noted that drivers and conductors have undergone special training programmes to ensure service quality, with all necessary arrangements completed to enhance operational efficiency and passenger convenience.

The service operates at a fare of Rs. 410, with a travel time of approximately 50 minutes.

Buses will run every 45 minutes from 5:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation.

Officials said the resumption of the service is expected to improve connectivity between the Katunayake Airport and major transport hubs, while also supporting tourism and economic activity.