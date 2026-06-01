Services resume after brief system failure at Narahenpita DMT office

Services at the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) head office in Narahenpita were disrupted today (01) following a computer system breakdown that lasted nearly two hours.

Due to the failure, members of the public who arrived to obtain driving licences, vehicle registrations, and other services faced significant inconvenience as operations were temporarily halted.

Authorities later addressed the technical issue, restoring the system to resume all services.

The Department confirmed that services have now resumed and are being carried out as usual.