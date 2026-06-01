SC dismisses Wele Sudas appeal against death sentence

SC dismisses Wele Sudas appeal against death sentence

June 1, 2026   03:47 pm

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed against the death sentence by drug kingpin Gampola Vidanage Samantha Kumara, alias ‘Wele Suda’, who was sentenced to death in connection with heroin trafficking.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Mahinda Samayawardhena, Arjuna Obeyesekere, and Sobitha Rajakaruna, issued the order, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Bench issued the order after considering the submissions presented by Additional Solicitor General Lakmali Karunanayake, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General.

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