Container transport charges increased by 5%

Container transport charges increased by 5%

June 1, 2026   04:38 pm

The Container Transport Owners’ Association (CTOA) has announced a 5% increase in container transport charges with effect from today (01).

Speaking at a media briefing, Chairman of the Association Sanath Manjula said the revised rates would come into force immediately.

The Association noted that the increase applies to all container transportation services from today.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) revised fuel prices, effective from midnight on May 30.

Accordingly, the price of Auto Diesel was increased by Rs. 15 to Rs.407 per litre, and the price of Super Diesel was increased by Rs. 20 to Rs. 478 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Petrol 92 Octane was also increased by Rs. 24 to Rs. 434 per litre and Petrol 95 Octane was hiked by Rs. 25 to Rs. 495 per litre.

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