No official confirmation on arrest of Shiran Basik, says Public Security Minister

No official notification has yet been received regarding the reported arrest of alleged major drug trafficker Shiran Basik in Dubai, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated.

Speaking on the matter, the Public Security Minister stated that while unofficial information had been received, authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

He said police, particularly the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), are paying close attention to developments.

Minister Wijepala further noted that red and blue notices have been issued and efforts are underway to apprehend drug-related offenders through legal channels.

He also stated that there has been no official confirmation from the United Arab Emirates regarding the arrest of Shiran Basik, despite information circulating on social media.

Authorities are continuing investigations through Interpol, and necessary steps will be taken to bring suspects under the law, he added.