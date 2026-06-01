Dubai Sudda arrested over alleged foreign job fraud

Dubai Sudda arrested over alleged foreign job fraud

June 1, 2026   05:00 pm

An individual known as “Dubai Sudda” has been arrested in Kaduwela over allegations of recruiting Sri Lankans for employment in Dubai and Moldova using tourist visas.

The arrest was made today (01) by officers of the Special Investigation Unit of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), following a complaint received from a resident of Giriulla who alleged that Rs. 700,000 had been paid for a promised job that was not provided.

Authorities said the suspect, who had previously travelled abroad and returned to Sri Lanka, was located in Kaduwela. He was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee in his private vehicle when officers moved in to detain him.

Police further stated that the suspect is a member of the Bulathsinhala Pradeshiya Sabha representing the United National Party and is alleged to have operated the recruitment racket through social media platforms.

He is also believed to be a key figure in a network involved in sending individuals abroad for employment on tourist visas and had previously been arrested and released on bail in connection with similar allegations.

The suspect is due to be produced before court tomorrow.

The SLBFE has warned that recruiting individuals for foreign employment without a valid licence is illegal and urged victims of such scams to contact its Special Investigation Unit.

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