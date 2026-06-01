Police introduce mandatory six-month firearm inspection for licence holders

Sri Lanka Police have issued a new directive requiring licence holders of firearm to present their weapons for inspection every six months as part of licence renewal procedures for 2026.

According to the statement issued by the Police Media Division, licence holders must produce their firearms at the nearest police station six months after obtaining or renewing their licence. Authorities will then verify the firearm’s functionality and ensure that the serial number matches the details recorded on the licence.

Police said that the directive has been issued in line with instructions from the National Security Council, and applies to all holders of firearm licences.

The Inspector General of Police has instructed all Officers-in-Charge of stations and senior officers to implement the new procedure and issue the required certification following each inspection.

Under the new system, firearm owners will be required to undergo verification twice a year, with police confirming compliance between the weapon and licence records before issuing certification.