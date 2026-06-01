Duo arrested over killing of businessman in Kalutara
June 1, 2026 05:54 pm
The main suspect and another individual have been arrested in connection with the planned shooting death of a businessman in Kalutara.
The duo has been apprehended by the Walana Anti-Vice Squad.
The victim was allegedly killed while travelling on a motorcycle, amid suspicions that he had provided information to police.
Police said the two suspects were taken into custody following investigations into the incident.
Further inquiries are ongoing.