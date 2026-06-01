Duo arrested over killing of businessman in Kalutara

Duo arrested over killing of businessman in Kalutara

June 1, 2026   05:54 pm

The main suspect and another individual have been arrested in connection with the planned shooting death of a businessman in Kalutara.

The duo has been apprehended by the Walana Anti-Vice Squad.

The victim was allegedly killed while travelling on a motorcycle, amid suspicions that he had provided information to police.

Police said the two suspects were taken into custody following investigations into the incident.

Further inquiries are ongoing.

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