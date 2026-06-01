Suspect remanded over taxi driver robbery case

Suspect remanded over taxi driver robbery case

June 1, 2026   06:20 pm

An individual arrested in connection with the robbery of a taxi driver who operated through a ride-hailing application after allegedly hiring a vehicle under the guise of a paid trip has been remanded.

He has been remanded until June 9 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect, arrested by the Welikada Police, was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Nuwan Kaushalya.

Police informed the court that investigations into the incident are continuing.

It was further stated that two additional suspects linked to the case are currently at large.

Police requested that the suspect be remanded in custody and produced for an identification parade as part of ongoing investigations.

Accepting the request, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until June 9 and be produced for an identification parade on that date.

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