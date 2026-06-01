New Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army assumes duties

Major General K.V.N.P. Premaratne RSP USP nps psc of the Sri Lanka Artillery assumed duties as the 69th Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, the second most senior appointment in the Army, at the Army Headquarters.

Amidst religious observances and blessings, the new Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army symbolically assumed duties by signing an official document at the Chief of Staff’s Office.

Prior to this appointment, Major General K.V.N.P. Premaratne served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army and presently holds the appointment of Colonel Commandant of the Sri Lanka Artillery.

Principal Staff Officers, Senior Officers, Officers and Other Ranks participated in the occasion to extend their best wishes to the newly appointed Chief of Staff.