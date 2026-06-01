New Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army assumes duties

New Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army assumes duties

June 1, 2026   06:31 pm

Major General K.V.N.P. Premaratne RSP USP nps psc of the Sri Lanka Artillery assumed duties as the 69th Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, the second most senior appointment in the Army, at the Army Headquarters.

Amidst religious observances and blessings, the new Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army symbolically assumed duties by signing an official document at the Chief of Staff’s Office.

Prior to this appointment, Major General K.V.N.P. Premaratne served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army and presently holds the appointment of Colonel Commandant of the Sri Lanka Artillery.

Principal Staff Officers, Senior Officers, Officers and Other Ranks participated in the occasion to extend their best wishes to the newly appointed Chief of Staff.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Derana's 24-hour 'Vesak Dansala' concludes successfully; 40,000 devotees participate in the event

Derana's 24-hour 'Vesak Dansala' concludes successfully; 40,000 devotees participate in the event

''SL must be prepared to implement reforms'' GSP+ facility key for exporters to access EU market (English)

''SL must be prepared to implement reforms'' GSP+ facility key for exporters to access EU market (English)

Fuel prices increased again; Bus operators demand 5% fare hike, Tuk fare also likely to go up (English)

Fuel prices increased again; Bus operators demand 5% fare hike, Tuk fare also likely to go up (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Massive turnout as Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala kicks off at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Massive turnout as Derana's 24-hour Vesak Dansala kicks off at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankans commemorate Vesak Poya; devotees invoke blessings island-wide (English)

Sri Lankans commemorate Vesak Poya; devotees invoke blessings island-wide (English)