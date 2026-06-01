Supreme Court sets aside High Court order in Treasury bond case

Supreme Court sets aside High Court order in Treasury bond case

June 1, 2026   06:55 pm

The Supreme Court today (01) overturned a ruling by a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court that had prevented the continuation of charges filed under the Public Property Act against several defendants in the 2016 Treasury bond case.

The case was filed by the Attorney General against Perpetual Treasuries Ltd., former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Arjuna Mahendran, former Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake and several others over allegations of misappropriating state funds during a Treasury bond issuance conducted by the Central Bank in March 2016.

The Supreme Court delivered its judgment after hearing an appeal filed by the Attorney General challenging the High Court’s decision.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Mahinda Samayawardhena with the concurrence of Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justices Shiran Gunaratne, Achala Wengappuli and Arjuna Obeyesekere.

With the Supreme Court setting aside the High Court’s order, the charges filed under the Public Property Act against the defendants can now proceed, Ada Derana reporter said.

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